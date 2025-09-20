Latest NewsMetro

Kaduna: Two killed, four injured as explosion rocks DICON factory

An explosion on Saturday at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) factory in Kaduna has left two people dead, a staff member and a military officer while four others sustained injuries.

The incident, which reportedly occurred during gunpowder production, happened while some workers were on a weekend shift at the facility in the Kurmin Gwari area of Kaduna city.

Residents near the factory said the blast was so loud it shook surrounding buildings. “I heard a very big blast, it shook the surrounding buildings around the DICON. I saw people running from the area. We thought it was a bomb explosion, but we later heard that it was an explosion in the factory as a result of arms production,” one resident told our reporter.

The injured were initially taken to St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, Kakuri, about two kilometres from the site. They were later moved by military ambulance to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

An eyewitness who assisted in evacuating the victims explained, “It was an explosion from the production of gunpowders, it is called primer powder or something like that.

“The explosion killed a military officer on the spot, and one civilian worker. The other civilian workers that were critically injured are four in number. They are in critical conditions as I speak with you.”

Reacting to the incident, DICON’s Public Relations Officer, Maria Sambo, confirmed in a statement that the explosion occurred around 10 am at the corporation’s Ordnance Factory Disposal Pit. She said the blast was linked to expired production materials.

“Some old storage bunkers used to store raw materials for production contained several expired materials for production which have exceeded their lifespans, including a large quantity of Ammonia Nitrates, Primer Caps, Propellants and others,” the statement read.

According to her, DICON had since July 2025 been carrying out controlled disposal of expired materials and had successfully destroyed most of them.

However, the accident happened while specialists were concluding the destruction of the remaining items.

“The injured DICON staff are currently receiving treatment at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, while the body of the deceased personnel has been deposited at the mortuary,” she said.

Sambo added that DICON has taken control of the situation and assured residents there was no cause for panic.

“The neighbouring community is assured that DICON, as a responsible professional organisation, has institutionalised operational safety to the highest level, and they can go about their normal business. The remaining materials have been made safe,” she said.

