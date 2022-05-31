Kaduna train attack: My son is a sickler, I don’t know his present condition, Osinbajo’s classmate cries out

A female captive, who is among the abducted Abuja/Kaduna train passengers, has appealed to the Federal government to intervene and ensure they regain their freedom in no distant time.

She made this known in a fresh video released by the terrorists of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on Monday.

According to the elderly woman in the video, her son is a sickler, saying she does not know his present condition.

“My name is Gladys, we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sickler; I don’t know his condition now.”

Also speaking, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi called on the Federal Government to come to their rescue as their conditions have continued to deteriorate in the kidnappers’ den.

Sadiq and about 61 others were abducted over 2 months ago when the Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked by the terrorists who shot and killed 9 passengers.





Sadiq who recently won the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries while still in captivity was among the seven captives shown in the fresh video.

According to Sadiq, “we are appealing to the Federal Government once again to come to our aid.

“We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”

