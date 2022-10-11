Kaduna train attack: I rejected terrorist commander’s proposal for marriage ― Victim

The 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John who recently regained her freedom after spending 191 days in captivity has clarified the air on her romance with a terrorist Commander who proposed to her.

In an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, the Kaduna State University undergraduate revealed that she rejected the terrorist commander’s proposal to marry her.

Arzurfa denied having any romance with the Commander but insisted that the commander picked her and proposed to marry her but she rejected the offer.

“Yes, it is true that one of the terrorist commanders picked and proposed to marry me but it was just an offer and I rejected it.

According to her, “Once you reject them, they don’t force people.

“I was not the only one the terrorists offered to marry. They would just ask you, I want to marry you, I want to keep you and I want you to change your religion and convert to my religion. So, it is left for you to either agree or reject.”

Narrating how they were attacked she said, “From the scene of the attack, I saw that the train just derailed, the terrorists entered the train, they started shooting sporadically and they asked us to go out. Then, the men were tied up, they collected our phones,” she narrated.

“We walked a distance that night before bikes came. Then, they took us to where we spent that night. We journeyed for four days before we got to where they dropped us, which is their main camp. We were there doing nothing, every day was just like the repetition of the previous day.”

On how they were fed and treated by their captors, Arzurfa said, “We cook in the morning and in the evening, so we eat twice a day.”

She confirmed that the terrorists actually bring medical doctors into the camp to treat sick abductees.

“Anytime we are sick, they bring drugs. The terrorists have medical doctors who come around to give medical care,” she said.

