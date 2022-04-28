Kaduna train attack: Abducted pregnant passenger gives birth in terrorists’ den

One of the two female passengers abducted by terrorists during the attack on the Abuja/Kaduna train gave birth in the terrorists’ den.

The female passenger who was eight months pregnant at the time of the abduction on the 28th of March was reported to have delivered in the terrorists’ enclave at the weekend.

A relation of the female passenger who pleaded for anonymity said in an interview, that she was among the two pregnant women kidnapped.

“They contacted us and broke the news to us that she gave birth at the weekend. Even though, they did not tell us whether it was a boy or a girl.

“The woman who was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time of the attack, gave birth safely after the terrorists were said to have invited a medical personnel to attend to her.”

“The state of health of the baby is however unknown. She gave birth with the aid of doctors brought in by the terrorists,” he said.





