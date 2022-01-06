Kaduna traffic agency suspends enforcement activities between 8 to 10 am across all zones

The Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement authority has announced the suspension of enforcement of activities by its marshals across all zones of the state within 8 am to 10 am.

Following this development, Zones are expected to render social services, traffic control during the stipulated periods to ensure, free flow of traffic for road users plying the roads

This was contained in a statement issued by the head of operations, CMA Aliyu Manga and made available to the media

The statement reads in Part: I am directed by the corps Marshal/ CEO to notify all zonal commanders that henceforth all operations/ Enforcement activities by zones should be suspended between the hours of 8:00 am and 10:00 am on daily basis.

In view of the aforementioned, all Zones are expected to render social services, traffic control during the stipulated period to ensure free flow of traffic for road users plying the road to their places of work, businesses, schools etc.

Continuing,” Ensure the widest circulation of this information across your respective zones as there will be sanction for failure to adhere to the above directives”, the statement read.

