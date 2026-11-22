Faith and traditional leaders in Kaduna State have expressed readiness to work with Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) to keep girls in school and help those whose education was interrupted by marriage, pregnancy or financial hardship return to the classroom.

The leaders declared their support at the inauguration of the Coalition of Faith and Traditional Leaders for Girls’ Education at the Asa Pyramid Hotel in Kaduna. The coalition was established under BBYDI’s Faith and Tradition for Girls’ Education Project, supported by Malala Fund.

BBYDI also launched an advocacy toolkit, available in a local-language edition, to help religious and traditional leaders speak with families about girls’ education in a language they understand. The organisation unveiled a coalition charter and terms of reference alongside the toolkit.

The toolkit is designed for use in sermons, congregational meetings, traditional council meetings and community dialogues. It gives leaders a resource for discussing why girls leave school, what families can do to keep their daughters enrolled and how communities can support girls who want to resume their education.

The coalition will address barriers such as child marriage, poverty, insecurity and stigma faced by girls who become pregnant or have children while of school age. The charter sets out the coalition’s shared commitments, while the terms of reference guide how members will work together.

Halimat Olufade, BBYDI’s programme director, said consultations with faith and traditional leaders across the project’s 12 local government areas informed the formation of the coalition and the development of the three documents.

Olufade said the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) had expressed willingness to use their churches, mosques and community platforms to encourage families to prioritise girls’ education. She said the coalition would pay particular attention to married girls and young mothers who want to resume their studies.

“No girl should have to abandon her education because she becomes a wife or a mother. No girl’s circumstances should permanently close the doors to learning,” she said.

Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, commended BBYDI for convening the coalition and pledged the state government’s support. The Governor was represented at the event by Mallam Abass Shehu

“The State Government pledges its full support and partnership,” Sani said in a goodwill message.

The governor said the state had provided conditional cash transfers to 46,572 girls to improve attendance, retention and completion. He said schools had also been built and renovated through the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) and the Reaching Out-of-School Children project.

Abubakar Sani Sambo, Kaduna’s commissioner for education, also commended BBYDI and said the ministry looked forward to working with the coalition. In his goodwill remarks, he urged members to use their platforms to encourage parents to enrol their daughters, support girls to remain in school and challenge practices that cut their education short.

Sambo said the involvement of religious and traditional leaders could strengthen collaboration between the ministry and community institutions. He also called for attention to the barriers faced by girls with disabilities and those whose social circumstances make it harder to attend school.

Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau, commended BBYDI for its work on girls’ education in Kaduna, particularly in the Zazzau emirate. The Emir, who was represented by Sani Yusuf Magaji, the Makaman Malaman Zazzau, said the emirate was open to working with BBYDI and other organisations on practical proposals to expand girls’ access to education.

Magaji said the emirate council had been engaging parents, guardians, religious leaders and community groups on their role in helping girls access education. He recalled that Jafaru Dan Isyaku, a former emir, dedicated Babban Dodo Primary School to serve as a girls’ boarding school and enrolled his own daughter, Hajiya Talle.

He said district heads, ward heads and officials of the then Zaria Native Authority were also encouraged to enrol their daughters in primary school.

Rahanatu Lawal, director of the Gender Policy Unit at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, urged the coalition to involve girls and young women in designing programmes and shaping the policies that affect them. She said girls should have a direct say in what would make schools safer and what support they need to return after dropping out.

Olufade said the coalition’s success would be measured by the changes for girls in the communities its members serve, including whether more girls stay in school and whether those who have dropped out can return and complete their education.