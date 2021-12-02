Kaduna to sack 233 teachers with fake certificates 

Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) has said it has discovered that 233 teachers employed by the board have fake certificates and the board had concluded arrangements to dismiss them from the services of the state government.

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the chairman of the board, Tijjani Abdullahi said the affected teachers will also be prosecuted and their names published on the website of the state government.

According to him, his board had verified 451 certificates by contacting the institutions that awarded the certificates, saying, ‘Nine of the 13 institutions contacted have responded, as of today.

He noted that the responses from the institutions show that 233 teachers presented fake certificates, saying, ‘this represents 51% of the 451 certificates on which responses have been received from the awarding institutions.

Abdullahi noted that a single institution disowned 212 of these 233 fake certificates.

To this end, the chairman affirmed that the board will dismiss the 233 teachers who presented these fake certificates, while their files will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution for forgery.

‘The Board will continue to check the integrity of the certificates presented by teachers to ensure that this critical profession is not devalued by impostors.

“As part of our duty of transparency, the names of the 233 teachers found to have presented fake certificates will be uploaded on the website of the Kaduna State Government today.

“The Board also wishes to inform the people of Kaduna State that it will shortly be conducting the competency test for teachers.

“When the Kaduna State Government recruited 25,000 new teachers after the 2017 competency test, it made clear that it will continue to assess its teachers both for their own improvement and for better delivery of learning outcomes for pupils.

“The Board will follow up the competency test with a series of training programmes, organised in batches for teachers. This will begin in January 2022 for 12,254 teachers.

“The Board has signed MoUs with the National Teachers Institute, the College of Education, Gidan Waya, and the Federal College of Education, Zaria, to conduct the training exercise,” he declared.

