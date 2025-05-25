Kaduna to host 2026 Nigerian Public Relations week

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has officially awarded the hosting rights for the 3rd Nigerian Public Relations Week (NPRW) 2026 to Kaduna State.

The announcement was made by Dr Ike Neliaku, President and Chairman of the NIPR Governing Council, during the closing ceremony of the 2025 NPRW held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement issued by Haroun Malami, Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of NIPR, it was confirmed that the prestigious week-long event will take place from Monday, 20 April to Saturday, 25 April 2026.

“The NPRW brings together public relations professionals, media practitioners, communication strategists, thought leaders, and industry stakeholders to explore emerging trends, share innovative practices, and deliberate on the role of public relations in national development.

The decision to host the 2026 edition in Kaduna underscores the chapter’s reputation as a leading hub for public relations excellence in Northern Nigeria.

It also reflects the Kaduna State Government’s steadfast commitment to advancing the profession and supporting initiatives that foster positive perception, strategic communication, and nation-building.

“We are honoured to be selected as the host of this landmark event,” said Malami. “Kaduna has a rich history of hosting high-impact national events, and we are confident that NPRW 2026 will set a new benchmark in terms of scope, participation, and impact.”

“Over 2,000 participants from across Nigeria and beyond are expected to attend the 2026 event. It will feature high-level plenaries, interactive workshops, exhibitions, networking opportunities, and cultural showcases.

In addition to its professional significance, the event is projected to provide a significant economic boost to Kaduna State, especially in the areas of hospitality, tourism, transportation, and local enterprise.

“The Kaduna Chapter has a strong track record of hosting successful national conferences, consistently contributing to the growth and visibility of the public relations profession. With full support from the NIPR national leadership and strategic partnerships with both public and private sectors, the 2026 NPRW is expected to deliver a world-class conference and an unforgettable experience.

The 1st Nigerian Public Relations Week was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in 2024, while the recently concluded 2nd edition took place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Kaduna is now set to raise the bar even higher in 2026,” the statement said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE