Kaduna to commence free bus service for civil servants, students Monday

The Kaduna Subsidized Transport Scheme (KSTS) will commence free transport service for civil servants, retirees, and students from tomorrow (Monday).

The Director General of the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Engr. Inuwa Ibrahim, who disclosed this in a press statement, stated that civil servants, retirees, and students will enjoy free rides for the first six months.

He clarified that students of public and private schools, from primary to tertiary level, will benefit from this initiative.

Engr. Inuwa added that thereafter, a 60% transport fare subsidy will be available to the general public.

The Director General pointed out that the gesture underscores Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants, senior citizens, and students in Kaduna State.

Inuwa, who said that some of the buses will start plying the roads on Monday, warned that the free transport service will operate in strict adherence to order, security, and efficient service delivery.

According to him, civil servants will be “granted access to the buses upon presentation of valid staff Identity card and a matching National Identification Number, to prevent misuse and ensure that only genuine government workers enjoy the free bus service.”

The statement further clarified that “students from both public and private schools will be allowed to board the buses, provided they are in their complete school uniforms.”

Engr. Ibrahim also said that “all personnel of recognized security agencies are eligible to access the buses, upon proper identification.”

The statement further said that the buses will ply three routes throughout the duration of the free transport service, adding that route one comprises:

a) Rigachikun – Kawo – Kasuwa – Sabo

b) Sabo – Kasuwa – Kawo – Rigachikun

Route two is made up of:

a) Rigachikun – Kawo – Independence Way – Yakowa Road

b) Yakowa Road – Independence Way – Kawo – Rigachikun

In addition, route three consists of:

a) Tudun Wada – Poly Road – Sokoto Road – Kawo

b) Kawo – Sokoto Road – Poly Road – Tudun Wada

The Director General advised commuters against unnecessary rush and jumping the queue while trying to get on the buses, adding that law and order will be strictly maintained.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu commissioned 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses at Murtala Mohammed Square during his state visit on June 19, 2025.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE