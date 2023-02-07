Muhammad Sabiu

Against the backdrop of impending protests over naira scarcity, Kaduna State Government has appealed for caution against plan protest amidst the prevailing situation arising from the ongoing cash swap and currency redesign policy.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday noted that the Government is aware that certain individuals and groups have made plans to organize massive protests, seizing on the acute shortage of cash and attendant hardships faced by citizens.

“Citizens are reminded that care must be taken not to play into the plans of devious elements seeking to create a crisis in this crucial period. Citizens are thus advised to ignore these calls for massive protests in the interest of public security.

” “The Government expresses its sincerest empathy over the tight situation and urges for calm and restraint as efforts continue to be made towards easing the difficulties.

” Along these lines, Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Kaduna State Markets Traders Association, to reiterate appeals for patience and calm.

” The Governor assured the meeting that legal means were being vigorously explored in tandem with other state governments, towards relieving the present sufferings.

” He disclosed that the outcomes of these processes were expected imminently.

“With the Governor at the meeting were the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Uba Sani, the Administrator Kaduna Capital Territorial Authority, Hafiz Bayero and Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“In the meantime, the Security Operations Room remains open to receive reports of incidents, suspicious activities or disturbances, on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.