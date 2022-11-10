Kaduna State Government dismisses allegations of attack on Kaduna-Abuja road

Kaduna State Government has advised motorists and other road users plying the Abuja-Kaduna road to disregard the information in circulation that the road has been blocked by bandits.

The State Government, in a statement signed by its Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the security situation on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and other locations was being monitored

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a widely circulated message raising alarm over an alleged blockade of the Kaduna-Abuja road by bandits.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to firmly debunk this message and advises citizens to completely disregard the mischievous circulation.”

“The Kaduna State Government is in constant touch with security agencies in the general area and constantly following the security situation on the Kaduna-Abuja Road and other locations under watch.”

“The government is not living in denial of the security challenges confronting the state, but it is quite unfortunate how some individuals and groups continue to undermine the sacrifices of security agencies and the government.” He said.

