Kaduna Reps member, Aliyu, dies at 53

The newly sworn-in mmber of the House of Representatives, representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Hon Suleiman Aliyu is dead.

The 53-year-old Hon Aliyu’s death was announced barely a week after the demise of his contemporary, member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Haruna Maitala aged 70, who died in a ghastly motor accident alongside his son and Legislative Aide on their way to Jos from Abuja.

According to the report, made available to newsmen, Hon Aliyu died Tuesday afternoon at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State after a brief illness.

The lawmaker was recently declared winner of February 23, 2019, House of Representatives election which also reinstated him as the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) via the Court of Appeal judgement.

Other lawmakers who died since the inauguration of the 9th Assembly are; Mohammed Adamu (APC-Jigawa); Ja’afaru Iliyasu (APC-Niger); Ossy Prestige (APGA-Abia) and Yuguda Hassan Kila (APC-Jigawa), respectively.

