Kaduna relaxes curfew in all 23 LGAs

The Kaduna State Government has further relaxed the curfew imposed in all the 23 Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Recall the curfew was relaxed in 21 LGAs from 6 am to 4 pm while Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs were to observe the 24-hour curfew.

The statement noted, ‘From Thursday, 29th October 2020, citizens can move and pursue their lawful business in all the 23 LGAs from 6 am to 6 pm.

However, the statement maintained,’ ‘Movement is restricted during the night-time curfew hours of 6 pm to 6 am.

To this end,’ Government appeals to residents of the state to remain vigilant, report criminals and continue to cooperate with the security agencies.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Government has said the Helicopters flying over Kaduna town are on operational missions

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday remarked that there is no cause for alarm about the persistent presence of military helicopters in the skies over Kaduna.

“The helicopters and other air platforms are on security operations against bandits in several locations of interest in the state.

“Government issues this clarification to give feedback to the citizens who are genuinely committed to peace, law and order in Kaduna State.

“There is no need for apprehension about these operations. Residents of the state should ignore the false narratives being peddled about this military campaign on social media.

“The Kaduna State Government appreciates the sacrifices, commitment and patriotism of the officers and men of the Armed Forces, Police, DSS and other agencies participating in the ongoing operations across the state.

