Kaduna rejoices with freed Afaka students as troops rescued 13 kidnapped people

The Kaduna State Police Command has reported to the Kaduna State Government, the release of the remaining students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Wednesday said the state government rejoices with the freed students, their families and the management of the institution over this development.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai charged them to view their ordeal as a motivator to put the past behind and work hard towards a happier and successful future ahead.

In another development, troops have rescued 13 kidnapped persons from bandits in Gwagwada, Chikun local government area.

The 13 citizens, originally from Dutse, went to work at a farm called Tanadi Farm, which is located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun LGA and they were attacked by the armed bandits in the process.

According to a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said troops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and there engaged them in a gun duel.

The 13 citizens were thus rescued and they are Kenth Yusuf, lzra Ali, Josiah Luka, lstifanus Suman, Helen Ibrahim, Justina Gofwen, lbrahim Madaki and Biyaya Yusuf.

Others were Sani Bello, Lucy Dada, Anayi Ezekiel, Benjamin Daniel and Musa Usman.

“After the operations, the troops discovered that the bandits had shot two volunteers before their arrival. The two deceased were identified as Ezekiel Iliya and Nasara Yohanna.”

“The bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and commended them warmly for the successful rescue operation.

“He also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also extended his sympathy to the leadership and members of the razed church over the unfortunate attack, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage.”

