The Kaduna State government has confirmed a new case of coronavirus, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to six as on Friday.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, said in a statement on Saturday that the latest case “is a male, who worked as a gateman in the Mando area and recently returned from Lagos.’’

Following the discovery, the state government has expressed fears that the virus might spread to communities.

According to her, the sixth case had “travelled to Kaduna on public transport and contacted the authorities as his symptoms worsened.

“The patient has been evacuated to the state’s Infectious Disease Centre’.’

The commissioner said that the latest case has presented a nightmare scenario of possible community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

“It is very difficult and complicated to trace the contacts of a patient, who came from Lagos via public transport and has had some instances of local commuting since his arrival,’’ the commissioner stated.

“The Rapid Response Team is trying to elicit from him a list of contacts so that they can be traced and monitored.

“He does not know who his fellow passengers from Lagos are.

“But the team is working to develop an idea of his local contacts in Kaduna, including any vehicles he commuted in and people he met at the hospital he visited and within his neighbourhood.’’

The commissioner also reiterated the government’s advice against large gatherings and congregational prayers, adding that “now that there is a case of possible community transmission of COVID-19, residents must begin to take more seriously the quarantine conditions.”

Baloni said that the state government has consistently appealed to the public to practice social distancing and directed commercial buses to carry no more than two passengers per row.

She added that this was in order to prevent and avert a scenario like this sixth case.

“This instance of people spreading the COVID-19 from one state to another further reinforces the need to stop all inter-state travel.

“People need to stay in one place and help reduce the footprint of the pandemic,’’ she stated.

The statement maintained that the government also banned motorcycle taxis and Keke Napeps because they do not satisfy the conditions for social distancing.

She reiterated the government’s advice against large gatherings and congregational prayers.

“Now that there is a case of possible community transmission of COVID-19, residents must begin to take more seriously the quarantine conditions.’’

She warned: “It is important to stay at home, go out only when absolutely necessary and practice personal hygiene, especially washing hands with soap and water regularly. Residents should also observe respiratory hygiene.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE