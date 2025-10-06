Latest NewsPolitics

Kaduna PDP suspends secretary over alleged anti-party activities

Muhammad Sabiu
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has suspended its State Secretary, Hon. Sa’idu Adamu, over allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The decision was reached on Monday, October 6, 2025, during a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) held at the party’s secretariat in Kaduna.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Maria Dogo, the party said the suspension was in line with the provisions of Articles 58(1)(h) and 57(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The suspension, which takes immediate effect, will last for one month pending the outcome of investigations and subsequent decisions of the party. During this period, Hon. Sa’idu Adamu is hereby barred from participating in any party activity at all levels,” the statement read.

The party assured members and the public of its commitment to internal discipline, fairness, and justice under the leadership of the State Chairman, Sir Edward Percy Masha.

“The ongoing efforts of the State Working Committee are aimed at strengthening the party’s structures and ensuring accountability across all ranks,” Dogo added.

