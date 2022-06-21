Kaduna PDP governorship candidate picks Markus Ayuba as running mate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru has picked John Markus Ayuba as his running mate for the 2023 election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the gubernatorial candidate, Shuaibu Gimi and made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “the decision was sequel to wide consultation with various stakeholders of the PDP, particularly those in the Southern Senatorial Zone.

“Dr Ayuba who is currently the Chairman of the PDP Stakeholders in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area was also a university lecturer, seasoned banker and Commissioner for Finance who has made tremendous contributions to the Party.

“To this end, Rt. Hon. Ashiru congratulates the running mate and calls on all party members to support this decision and work for the success of the PDP during the elections.”

