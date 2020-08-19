Kaduna PDP Chairmanship race: We are still in the race ― Aspirants

Chairmanship aspirants of the Kaduna State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said contrary to speculation making the round that they have withdrawn from the race. They said they are still in the race.

Speaking in a news conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, one of the chairmanship aspirant, Ashafa Waziri, said “We wish to unequivocally state that we are all in the race and none of us has backed out, withdrawn or stepped down.

“We urge you to discountenance the malicious rumour being spread by enemies of progress that we have stepped down

“God willing, we are in the race and will see to the conclusion of this exercise that will culminate in the Congresses, where new officials will be elected to run the affairs of the party

“It is pertinent we do mention that no amount of blackmail, mudslinging, propaganda, false and malicious gossips will make any of us back out of the race

“If however, reasons call for that, we will return back here and duly inform the press

“It’s sad, distressing and unfortunate that a group of people have purportedly called for a meeting in the name of Southern Kaduna, Zone three, for tomorrow Thursday, 20th August 2020, without following the constitutionally approved procedures.

Another chairmanship aspirant, Hon Ado Dogo contended that it was agreed that there would no micro zoning in Southern Kaduna, saying, it was agreed at the caucus meeting that every person who is interested should be allowed to contest irrespective of his local government.

“But we were surprised that a meeting is saddled to hold to endorse an aspirant,” he said.

