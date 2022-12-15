Kaduna NNPP chairman resigns, says party has derailed

Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State, Mr. Ben Kure, has resigned as chairman and member of the party.

Speaking at a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, Kure who shed more light on his resignation, said the party has derailed.

He said while he still has high regard for the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, he maintained that he’s no longer a member of the party.

“To be honest, NNPP is not fully on the ground in the state. One cannot be a gubernatorial candidate and want to run the party. It will not work. That was the reason many decided to leave us. And I also took the path of honour to resign.

“Having done the best I could, it’s time to move on with my life. My experience with NNPP in Kaduna is regrettable. I do not ever hope to have anything to do with majority of the state exco members.

“I, therefore, wish to inform you and all my supporters and associates that I have resigned as the Kaduna State chairman of NNPP and I am no longer a member of the party. I will take a rest, reflect on my political future and inform the public appropriately.

“I wish to inform you that I forwarded my letter of resignation to the National Secretariat on December 5, 2022, but was persuaded to stay in order to settle all issues amicably.





“We were invited and held a meeting, and last week the national secretariat ordered us to meet and plan for the state rally and solidarity walk under my leadership, but the gubernatorial candidate and his supporters refused to comply with the National secretariat directive,” he told journalists at the conference.