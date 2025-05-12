Kaduna: Nestle, others unveil initiative to support 25,000 smallholder farmers

In a bold step towards building a climate-resilient agricultural sector, AGRA, Nestlé Nigeria, and TechnoServe have launched the Strengthening Farmers’ and SMEs’ Resilience through Climate Smart Grain Production and Accessing the Structured Markets (StreFaS) initiative in Nigeria.

The three-year initiative is funded by AGRA and Nestlé and will run from June 2024 to October 2027.

The program is aimed at supporting 25,000 smallholder farmers and eight aggregators across Kaduna and Nasarawa States, promoting sustainable production of maize, soybean, rice, and sorghum.

It focuses on integrating regenerative agriculture into every step of the value chain, with particular emphasis on empowering youth and women.

StreFaS will help improve soil health, lower greenhouse gas emissions, increase biodiversity, and strengthen economic resilience.

Furthermore, the program connects smallholder farmers to formal markets, including Nestlé’s supply chain, enabling them to receive premium prices for climate-smart produce.

The launch event, held in Zaria, Kaduna State, brought together high-level representatives from the government, development partners, private-sector stakeholders, and members of the media.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Adesuwa Akinboro, Country Director of TechnoServe Nigeria, described the STREFAS initiative as a transformative step for Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“This project represents a bold commitment to supporting smallholder farmers and agribusinesses with the tools, knowledge, and market access they need to thrive in the face of climate change.”

Speaking on Nestlé’s commitment, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, CEO of Nestlé Nigeria, added: “At Nestlé, we believe that good food starts with high-quality ingredients and the well-being of the people who produce them.

“Our partnership in this initiative underscores our commitment to sustainable sourcing and decarbonizing our value chain. Globally, we aim to source at least 50% of our key ingredients from farmers practising regenerative agriculture by 2030.

With an investment of over $1,000,000 in this project over the next three years, we aim to contribute towards establishing regenerative agriculture as the standard in the food industry, addressing both environmental and social priorities holistically.”

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture, Kaduna State, Honourable Murtala Muhammad Dabo stated, “This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable agricultural future.

“I commend TechnoServe and its partners for their dedication to promoting climate-smart agriculture practices in Kaduna State.

“Let us continue to work together to empower farmers, improve food security, and build a climate-resilient agricultural sector. I wish you all the best in this endeavour.”

Supported smallholders in dedicating 1,853 hectares to regenerative agriculture practices

With structured training, SME engagement, and market linkage strategies in place, the project is poised to scale to 25,000 farmers while contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s climate resilience agenda and food systems transformation.