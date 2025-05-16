Kaduna LG lauds Uba Sani over infrastructural development

Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Peter Tanko Dogara, has led a high-powered delegation on an inspection tour of several key projects initiated by the Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, across the local government.

The projects inspected included the ongoing construction of the 22-kilometre Kafanchan dual carriage township road, the 22.7-kilometre Kafanchan-Madakiya-Madauchi road, seven primary healthcare centres at various stages of completion, the 21-kilometre Gada Biyu road linking Jema’a with Sanga Local Government Area, the Kafanchan ultramodern market, the standard modern Kafanchan abattoir and the Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, now converted to the Federal Medical Centre.

Speaking after the inspection, Dogara expressed satisfaction with the quality and scale of work done.

“Following a tour of the ongoing and completed projects in the council area, we pass a vote of confidence in the governor. We wholeheartedly endorsed Governor Uba Sani and President Bola Tinubu for a second term,” he declared.

He stressed that the endorsement was not driven by politics but by the positive impacts of their projects, policies and programmes on the lives of the people.

The council boss listed notable achievements in sectors such as good governance, stability, peace and security, infrastructural development, economic growth, healthcare delivery, education, social safety and empowerment.

Community leaders across the various project sites commended the governor for his commitment to development, saying the projects will enhance the socio-economic life of their communities and the state at large.

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government area also expressed appreciation for the developmental strides of Governor Sani, especially in bringing projects directly to the grassroots.

READ ALSO: LG boss applauds Gov Sani’s promotion of culture, tourism