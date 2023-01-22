Kaduna lawmakers empower constituents with over N30m cash, fertilizer
“I urge you to vote for all the candidates of the APC in the coming election beginning with the Presidential and National Assembly”
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
“I urge you to vote for all the candidates of the APC in the coming election beginning with the Presidential and National Assembly”
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Prev Post
2023: Ganduje’s son promises effective representation, delivery of democratic dividends to Kano constituents