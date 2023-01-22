Kaduna lawmakers empower constituents with over N30m cash, fertilizer

“I urge you to vote for all the candidates of the APC in the coming election beginning with the Presidential and National Assembly”

Kaduna State Speaker and Chairman of Northern Speakers forum. Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani and the House of Representatives Member representing Igabi Federal Constituency, Hon. Zayyad Ibrahim has jointly empowered their constituents with over 30,000,000 cash and fertilizer to improve their living conditions.

Announcing on Sunday, the Speaker, Zailani disclosed that the entire 600 polling units that make up the 12 wards of the Igabi constituency will benefit from the gesture of fertilizer distribution and cash donation.

The benefiting wards are Igabi, Afaka, Turunku, Gwaraji, Rigachukwu, Zangon Aya, Birnin yero, kwarau, kerana, Panshanu, Rigasa and Sabon Birni wards.

He stressed that 10 people from each polling unit will be empowered with N10,000 and a bag of fertilizer across the 600 polling units of the local government, adding that, the fertilizer is to assist the farmers as we approach the farming season while the cash will help to foot some family bills.

Hon Zailani reminded the gathering that election-winning now begins from the polling units hence the need for the polling units to be tightened up effectively for a resounding victory.





“I urge you to vote for all the candidates of the APC in the coming election beginning with the Presidential and National Assembly and that of the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections, and let us deemphasize voting based on religion in the 2023 general elections”.

On his part, the House of Representatives Member, Hon. Ibrahim urged all that trooped out for the empowerment to translate such a mammoth crowd to votes during the election, adding that all should get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for APC candidates during the election.

Important dignitaries that witnessed the event included Uba Sani campaign director-general Prof. Muhammad Bello, candidate of the Kaduna Central Senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Abdullahi Sani Dattijo, Igabi local government Chairman, Hon.Jabir Khamis among other party members.

Various speakers at the empowerment program commended Rt. Hon. Zailani and Hon. Ibrahim for always putting their people first and empowering them with both cash and items.