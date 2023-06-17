A member representing Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly, Madami Garba Madami, has passed away.

Madami, who won the election under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Saturday after a protracted illness.

According to a source, he had been battling with an undisclosed ailment for quite some time.

“He was unable to attend their inauguration which took place on June 13, 2023, because of his condition.”

The source also mentioned that the deceased was a respected community leader in the area, and the entire local government is saddened by his demise.

Ibrahim Saleh Ardon Ardodin, a traditional title holder in Chikun local government, confirmed the death and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

As of now, there is no official statement from the House.

