Kaduna insecurity: Senator Uba solicit for special operation to crush bandits

Worried by the frequency and intensity of attacks and killings in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani has called on the federal government to carry out special operations against the bandits.

Describing Chikun as a strategic gateway to many states, Senator Uba Sani lamented that the area has become the epicentre of terrorism in Kaduna State.

“No day passes without one unpalatable incident or another. Murderous elements have been killing, maiming, and kidnapping innocent citizens with reckless abandon.

“It has been a tale of blood, tears, and gnashing of teeth. This must not be allowed to continue,” he warned.

He said the Federal Government must order security agencies to mount and sustain special operations in the area to dismantle the terrorists’ enclaves, eliminate the murderous elements, or arrest them to face the full wrath of the law.

“Blocking forces must be stationed at exit routes to ensure the criminal elements don’t escape to neighbouring local governments or states while constituents must make actionable intelligence available to security agencies to ensure the success of their operations.

“I have instructed my field officers to compile a comprehensive list of victims of the nefarious activities of these terrorists in Chikun Local Government to enable me to deliver assistance to them.

The affected villages will also receive assistance,” the Senator said.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed to the Almighty God to have mercy on the departed and grant them eternal rest.

“May Almighty God heals our communities and our country,” he concluded.

