By: Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives elect for Kaduna South Federal constituency, Hussaini Abdulkarim (Mai Kero) has expressed his readiness to be fair to all.

The PDP Reps elect also appreciated the people of Kaduna South for their courage in electing him to represent them at the green chamber in the next four years.

Abdulkarim, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Friday, said, “by the special grace of God, you marked a new milestone on Saturday 25th February 2023 when you voted for me massively as the first PDP member to represent Kaduna South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, since the return of Democracy in 1999.

“I dedicate my victory at the polls to God and the good people of Kaduna South Federal Constituency, who irrespective of your commitments, challenges, gave me your mandates and as well stood by me until I was declared winner, I promise to be fair to all.

He also said,” I urge you to join hands with me to move Kaduna South Federal Constituency to greater heights, as I pledged to do my very best to impact the lives of our constituents, this can only be achieved with your maximum support, advice and above all prayers, in order to achieve the desired positive change.

“Let me also call on the people of Kaduna South Federal Constituency to bury their differences and vote massively for the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming State elections for human, capital and political developments to strive for peace, unity, prosperity in our dear Kaduna State.

“I also want to thank various ethnic, religious and interest groups, the security agencies from Kaduna South Federal Constituency that worked tirelessly in providing an enabling environment for the election to hold peacefully, this victory is not for me alone but all and sundry.

“I prayed for peace and hitch-free conduct of the forthcoming State elections, which by the grace of God, our great party, The PDP is on course to victory.”

