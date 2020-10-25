Kaduna house with COVID-19 palliatives is not mine ―Commissioner 

The Commissioner for Planning Budget, Thomas Gyang has said he is not the owner of the house where Covid-19 palliatives were found by angry youths who broke into the house and carted away food items.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, Gyang remarked that the house did not belong to him, rather it was a house where the officials of Chikun Local Government kept their own share of palliatives given to them.

“It is not my house. It is a place where they kept the palliative for Chikun local government. The palliative has been shared to all the local governments and people responsible for the sharing found a place to keep this food waiting to be given the green light to share.

“No local government has shared because they are waiting for the logistics from the committee. Unfortunately, they have broken into Chikun’s.

“I just went round and saw that they have broken into Kaduna South local government too. My concern is let there be no casualty. The food items were made for them but they have refused to let it be shared orderly.

“I believe they overwhelmed the security men there. I don’t know if there is anything to do to for the targeted poor and vulnerable people to get the palliative because I am not a member of the committee in charge”, he explained.

