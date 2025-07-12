Kaduna health campaign: Oluwadamilare Adepoju, Sunday Marvelous lead transformative hygiene drive for underserved communities

Public Health Advocate Oluwadamilare James Adepoju and Aspire Leaders Network Foundation CEO Sunday Chinedu Marvelous are partnering to launch a powerful community health initiative aimed at underserved populations in Kaduna State. From July 15th to 17th, the duo will lead a three-day hygiene awareness campaign across Zaria, with activities focused on promoting personal hygiene, distributing essential supplies, and equipping residents with information to prevent avoidable illnesses.

The outreach campaign will take place at three key locations in Zaria: G.J.S Jama’ Zago, Kwangila (Day) beside MTO, and Graceland. These areas were selected based on the visible need for health education and support. Hundreds of beneficiaries are expected to receive sanitary pads, toiletries, and educational materials designed to encourage simple daily habits that can significantly improve personal and public health.

Speaking ahead of the outreach, Oluwadamilare Adepoju explained the motivation behind the campaign. He noted that many preventable diseases continue to spread in low-income communities due to lack of awareness and limited access to basic hygiene products. “Our mission is to help people protect their health by giving them the tools and knowledge they need. When you empower someone to understand how to care for their body and their environment, you reduce illness, improve confidence, and strengthen families,” he said.

The campaign is not only about items being distributed but also about education and advocacy. Volunteers will engage directly with residents, especially women and young girls, to provide practical health tips and debunk long-held myths around menstruation and personal care. One of the goals is to challenge the stigma that still surrounds topics like menstrual hygiene and to ensure that girls do not miss out on school or social activities because of it.

Sunday Chinedu Marvelous, co-lead of the campaign and CEO of Aspire Leaders Network Foundation, believes that true health equity starts at the grassroots. “This campaign is not a one-time event. It is part of a larger movement to build healthier, more informed communities. We are taking information to the people and showing them that their health matters. Small changes can lead to powerful results,” he shared.

In communities where access to health information is limited and many rely on informal sources for advice, this type of campaign can be life-changing. The organizers are also using the outreach as an opportunity to connect with local leaders and advocate for continued support for public health education.

“We want these communities to feel seen and supported,” Adepoju added. “They deserve access to the same health knowledge and products that others take for granted. This is not just about charity. It is about restoring dignity and building resilience.”