Kaduna guber: PDP screening committee clears ex-Gov Yero 

The Screening Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cleared the former governor of Kaduna State, Dr Mukhtar Ramalan Yero to contest the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election of the Party in Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the former governor, Yusuf Idris, on Friday said Yero was screened and subsequently cleared by the PDP screening committee on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement noted that the former governor will Participate in the party’s primary election slated for May 2022, In Kaduna.





The statement further said the former governor who was sworn in as governor in December 2012, after the demise of his principal, late Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa, who died in a plane crash in Bayelsa state will attempt to vie for the office to complete his second.

According to the statement, Yero came to the public glare when he was appointed Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance by the then governor, Architect Namadi Sambo who held the position between 2007 to 2010.

He was later to be appointed and sworn in as the deputy governor of the state, after Namadi Sambo’s elevation to the position of Vice President Of Nigeria.

“After the death of President Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua in 2010 and Sir Patrick Yakowa, who was Namadi’s Deputy, became the governor in Kaduna State.”

Destiny was to later shoved Yero to become the governor of Kaduna State after the death of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa in 2012.