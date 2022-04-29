Kaduna guber: PDP screening committee clears ex-Gov Yero 

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Kaduna guber
The Screening Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cleared the former governor of Kaduna State, Dr Mukhtar Ramalan Yero to contest the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election of the Party in Kaduna State.
A statement issued by the spokesperson of the former governor, Yusuf Idris, on Friday said  Yero was screened and subsequently cleared by the  PDP screening committee on Thursday in Abuja.
The statement noted that the former governor will Participate in the party’s primary election slated for May 2022, In Kaduna.


The statement further said the former governor who was sworn in as governor in December 2012, after the demise of his principal, late Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa, who died in a plane crash in Bayelsa state will attempt to vie for the office to complete his second.
According to the statement,  Yero came to the public glare when he was appointed Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance by the then governor, Architect Namadi Sambo who held the position between 2007 to 2010.
He was later to be appointed and sworn in as the deputy governor of the state, after Namadi Sambo’s elevation to the position of Vice President Of Nigeria.
“After the death of President Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua in 2010 and Sir Patrick Yakowa, who was Namadi’s Deputy, became the governor in Kaduna State.”
Destiny was to later shoved Yero to become the governor of Kaduna State after the death of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa in 2012.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kaduna guber  Kaduna guber

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

You might also like
Latest News

Ondo Police arrest man for impregnating, procuring abortion for daughter

Latest News

Eid-el-Fitr: Search for crescent of Shawwal today, Sultan directs Muslims

Latest News

PDP panel disqualifies two presidential aspirants

Latest News

No decision yet on Southern presidency —APC chairman, Adamu

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More