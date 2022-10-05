Kaduna guber: LP candidate, Asake missing as INEC releases list of 17 candidates
ASUU: FG Directs New Unions To Commence Teaching Immediately
APPARENTLY to whittle down the influence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and ensure that it no longer retains the power to cripple academic activities in Nigerian universities, the Federal Government…….
INEC Releases Final List Of Governorship Candidates
The final list of candidates for various elective positions in 2023 general election was as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday…….…
Peace Talks With Wike Work In Progress — BoT
The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Board of Trustees BoT meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his aggrieved group meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive……
Buhari Confers Integrity Award On Police Officer Who Rejected $200,000 Bribe
