 Kaduna guber: LP candidate, Asake missing as INEC releases list of 17 candidates

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
The  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a list of governorship candidates for the 2023 general election in Kaduna State with Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Isa Ashiru, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Suleiman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) among the front-line candidates making the list.
However, the candidate of the Labour Party, Jonathan Asake’s name conspicuously missing while Alh Umaru Farouk Ibrahim was recognised as the party’s candidate.
Before the INEC list, there had been tension within Senator Uba Sani’s camp that he might not be recognized as the APC governorship candidate as one of the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him, Hon. Mohammed Sani Sha’aban approached the court to challenge his victory.
Sha’aban in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Kaduna with case number FHC/KD/CS/79/2022, dragged the APC to the court as the first defendant, Senator Uba Sani as the second defendant and INEC as the third defendant.
The court is expected to resume hearing on the case on Wednesday next week.
However, on the INEC’s list of governorship candidates for Kaduna State, 18 political parties were listed, but one of them, the Boot Party (BP) does not have a candidate.
Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Hayatuddeen Lawal Makarfi were listed as candidates of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) respectively.


While Sen. Caleb Zagi, Dr Andrew Duya and Ibrahim Adamu were listed as candidates for African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) respectively.
