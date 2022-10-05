Kaduna guber: Asake, Uba Sani, Ashiru, 14 others make INEC list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released a list of governorship candidates for the 2023 general election in Kaduna with Jonathan Asake, (LP), Senator Uba Sani, (APC) candidate, Isa Ashiru (PDP) and Suleiman Hunkuyi( NNPP) cleared to contest the 2023 governorship election.

The new list released by the electoral body on Wednesday has made the earlier list invalid as the current list has the names of all the candidates with their deputies.

Thus, the list saw the name of the Labour Party, Jonathan Asake cleared to contest.

Before the INEC list, there was tension within Senator Uba Sani’s camp that the APC standard-bearer might not be recognized as a governorship candidate, as one of the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him, Hon. Mohammed Sani Sha’aban is challenging his victory in court.

Sha’aban in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Kaduna with case number FHC/KD/CS/79/2022, dragged the APC to the court as the first defendant, Senator Uba Sani as the second defendant and INEC as the third defendant.

The court is expected to resume hearing on the case on Wednesday next week.

However, on the INEC’s list of governorship candidates for Kaduna State, 18 political parties were listed, but one of them, the Boot Party (BP) does not have a candidate.

Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Hayatuddeen Lawal Makarfi were listed as candidates for People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) respectively.

While Sen. Caleb Zagi, Dr Andrew Duya and Ibrahim Adamu were listed as candidates of African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) respectively.