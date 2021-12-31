Kaduna govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after minors were allegedly defiled, impregnated

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQA), on Friday, shut two Islamiyah schools indefinitely over alleged defilement of six-year-old girl and a 12- year-old girl that was allegedly impregnated.

One of the schools, Madrasatul Ulumul Deeniya wa Tahfizul Qur’an, located in Rigasa, was closed over an alleged defilement of a six-year-old girl in the school premises.

The other Islamiyah school, located at Tsohon Masallacin Juma’a in Kachia, Kachia Local Government Area, was also shut following an alleged impregnating of a 12-year-old girl by a 50-year-old teacher at the school.

The Overseer of the KSSQA, Mr Idris Aliyu, who shut the Islamiya school in Rigasa, explained that the six-year-old girl was violated within the school premises and the school authorities covered it up and claimed ignorance of the incident.

Aliyu added that the information before the Ministry of Education showed that the survivor’s grandmother went to the school authorities to complain but was allegedly beaten by the students and teachers of the school.

He said that Governor Nasir el-Rufai had ordered that the Islamiyah be shut indefinitely until investigation is concluded and the culprit produced.

He added that the headteacher of the school would be held responsible for the act until all persons in the school were profiled and the perpetrator identified and prosecuted.

However, the headteacher of the school, Malam Kabir Abdullahi, denied the allegation, saying “it is not defilement. What we gathered is that an unidentified boy injured the girl in her private part with a stick.”

Abdullahi said that the case was already being investigated by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rigasa, ASP Abubakar Bauranya.

On his part, the DPO confirmed receiving the matter and equally aligned with the narrative of the headteacher of the Islamiyah school.

But the grandmother of the survivor, Hajiya Batul Gambo, insisted that her grandchild was violated and had been confirmed by Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

A medical report signed by Dr A Raji confirmed Gambo’s claim that the six-year-old was defiled.

On the impregnated 12-year-old girl in Kachia, Aliyu said that the survivor was six months pregnant.

He said that the school was equally closed as directed by Governor el-Rufai, stressing that the safety of the pupils cannot be guaranteed.

He added that Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, and the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Halima Lawal, would work closely with the police to investigate and ensure justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Kaduna govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after minors were allegedly defiled, impregnated Kaduna govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after minors were allegedly defiled, impregnated Kaduna govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after minors were allegedly defiled, impregnated Kaduna govt shuts two Islamiyah schools after minors were allegedly defiled, impregnated.