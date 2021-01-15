Kaduna govt rescues 160 almajirai

Officials of the Kaduna State Government Task Force enforcing COVID-19 related regulations have rescued 160 children from locations that are neither authorised and licensed as schools nor as children’s homes.

Some of the rescued children are toddlers who are not yet able to properly identify themselves.

The rescued children are from 13 states in the north and south of Nigeria. Some of the kids are from Benin Republic, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday said

the locations in which the children were found were operating in violation of regulations that had ordered the closure of all schools since December 2020.

“By keeping children in unauthorised places, the locations were also in contravention of KDSG land use regulations and inconsistent with the policy of repatriating almajirai to their states and local governments of origin to continue their education under the care of their parents, and in properly registered and regulated schools.

“KDSG wishes to remind all non-governmental organisations, corporate entities, religious leaders and faith institutions that the state government has laws prescribing the free and compulsory education of all children in properly registered schools.

“The rights of the children described as almajirai to be treated with the dignity accorded all other children is a matter of fairness and equality of treatment that no responsible government should compromise.

“Since March 2020, 31,092 almajirai children have been repatriated to their states of origin since the Northern Governors Forum decided to jointly end the abuses associated with the Almajiri system.

“Since then KDSG has undertaken a continuous exercise to identify locations where these children are being kept and taken steps to rescue them from such places and reunite them with their patents to continue their education.

“As part of the implementation of this policy, Kaduna State has received 1,118 children from the state who were relocated from other states.

“In the latest round of this exercise conducted this week, operatives of the state task-force rescued 160 children whom they have sorted according to their state of origin as follows: Kebbi: 16, FCT Abuja: 2, Katsina: 15, Kano: 15, Zamfara: 8, Sokoto: 1, Nasarawa: 12 Niger: 5, Kwara: 4, Kogi: 2.

Others were Oyo: 2, Kaduna: 68, Niger Republic: 5, Burkina Faso: 3, Benin Republic: 1.

“The children are being profiled, documented and subjected to health checks, including the test for Covid-19 infections, after which they will be transported to their states of origin and handed over to the relevant officials.

“The children confirmed to be bona fide citizens of. Kaduna State will be relocated to their local governments of origin and handed over to the Local Government Council officials for documentation, registration and future enrollment into schools under the care of their parents or guardians.

“The children from ECOWAS countries will be handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service for the necessary attention.

“KDSG reiterates its appeal to our citizens to take responsibility for the proper upbringing, welfare and care of their children. The widespread practice of having children and then outsourcing and avoiding the responsibility for their moral, religious, and educational needs is neither supported by our monotheistic religions nor our culture.

“It is also a violation of the State’s Universal Basic Education Law, Child Welfare and Protection Law and Street Hawking and Begging (Prohibition) Law. The Ministries of Human Services and Social Development, Education, Health and Justice have been tasked to enforce these laws, along with subsisting free, compulsory education and public health regulations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Kaduna govt rescues 160 Kaduna govt rescues 160

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Kaduna govt rescues 160 Kaduna govt rescues 160

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE