Kaduna govt releases N1.2bn for gratuity, death benefits for retirees

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the sum of One billion two hundred and thirty-five million naira (N1,235,000,000) for the payment of gratuity and death benefits for the Kaduna State and local governments retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries.

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Professor Salamatu Idris Isah, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, gave a breakdown of how the money will be paid.

She said that One billion and thirty-five million naira (N1,035,000,000) will be allocated for the payment of the retirees and families of the deceased in the 23 local governments.

The Executive Secretary further explained that the amount will be the 14th payment schedule under the local government gratuity for retirees and Next-of-Kins of deceased beneficiaries.

Prof Isah added that Two Hundred Million Naira (N200,000,000) will be for the 16th batch of the state gratuity and death benefits in the Defined Benefit Scheme.

The Executive Secretary added that shortlisted names of the beneficiaries of the batch 14th of the Local Government and batch 16th of the state would soon be placed on all its social Media handles, at the Pension Bureau and other Zonal Offices of the Local Governments.

Prof Isah however refuted the rumour that seven local government areas have paid all their outstanding gratuities and death benefits under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

According to her, the Bureau only announced that Kudan local government was the first to have settled its outstanding liability as of 3rd March 2022.

“The announcement however pointed out that there are still some unverified files that are waiting for vetting and certification from the Local Government Auditor General’s Office,” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Kaduna govt releases N1.2bn Kaduna govt releases N1.2bn

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Kaduna govt releases N1.2bn Kaduna govt releases N1.2bn