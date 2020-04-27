Kaduna govt relaxes restrictions on Wednesdays, Saturdays

Kaduna State government on Monday announced the relaxation of restriction of movements of residents of the state, saying Wednesdays and Saturdays will now be days for free movement.

The state government had on Sunday announced a 30-day ‘quarantine’ of the state after the initial lockdown it announced a few weeks ago.

But after the state standing committee on COVID-19 held a meeting on Monday to review the quarantine order, it decided that restriction of movement will be relaxed weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the twitter handle of the state government, “The State Standing Committee on Covid-19 today reviewed the revised Quarantine Orders. It decided that restrictions on movement will be relaxed weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This restores the two-day per week movement window.

“This week Wednesday, residents wearing face masks can go to shops and markets selling foods and medicines to restock. The traders, who must also wear face masks, and their customers are expected to observe social distancing.

“All markets will be closed after Wednesday to be replaced by temporary neighbourhood markets which will commence operations this Saturday. Sellers of food and medicines will be allocated spaces in public schools facilities so that they can serve specific neighbourhoods.

“Every effort will be made to site these temporary markets within walking distance so that people can pick their groceries and other essentials right in their local areas. The temporary markets will operate from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays and observe social distancing.”