Kaduna govt raises alarm over impending health risks on looted drugs and grains at NAFDAC office

The National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has updated the Kaduna State Government about the items looted on Saturday from their warehouse in the Narayi area of Chikun Local Government Area.

The agency hinted that the looted items include expired, prohibited and dangerous drugs.

To this end, it warned that Persons who consume such drugs are at great risk of serious illness and death.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

“The management of a food processing company whose stores were looted in Kakuri has also disclosed that the stolen grains have been treated with chemical preservatives which render them unsafe for consumption.

“Residents of Kaduna State are hereby notified to be vigilant and careful about the source of the food and medications they take and where they buy them, to avoid these dangers.

“The Kaduna State Government appeals to the public for information on the identities of the looters and where they might be hiding the stolen items,” it declared.

