Kaduna govt, firm partner to enhance students’ healthcare delivery

A firm, Unity Campus Service, through its ‘DoktorConnect’, is set to partner with tertiary institutions owned by the Kaduna State Ministry of Education to enhance healthcare delivery and enable students to stay healthy.

The development emerged during recent engagements involving the Chief Executive Officer of DoktorConnect, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, heads of institutions, and student leaders.

Speaking at the meeting, the CEO of DoktorConnect, Dr. Joseph Olowe, stated that they are poised to digitise healthcare services for students by leveraging technological innovations.

He said this will enhance access to healthcare, streamlining processes, and improving overall health outcomes of students.

He said, “The DoktorConnect application allows students to access healthcare providers virtually at their convenience. Additionally, preliminary health records such as blood pressure, weight, and mineral levels will be collected at on-campus health hubs using advanced technology and transmitted to the medical centre.”

Olowe stated that the Unity Campus Service, which includes DoktorConnect, offered several essential services to students which including access to food loans through the Sovereign FoodBank, seamless and fee-free financial transactions through WallX, and digital skills training designed to expand students’ employment possibilities after graduation.

In his remark, Mallam Rabi’u Yunusa expressed support for the initiative, which, according to him, aligned with the commitment of the state government towards improving the quality of students’ lives in the state.

He, however, urged all stakeholders to actively participate in implementing the program to ensure its success and benefit the growing student population

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

