Kaduna govt denies reports of curfew in parts of metropolis

The Kaduna State Government has denied reports of a curfew being imposed in parts of the state capital, describing the rumour as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. James Kanyip, made the clarification in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday.

He said, “The state government wishes to debunk the false message circulating on social media platforms about the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Kakuri and its surroundings.”

He further stated, “The areas mentioned — Kakuri bus stop, Kurmi Gwari, Monday Market, Afaka Road, Air Force Junction, and Kakuri GRA — remain calm and peaceful, with residents going about their normal activities.”

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the rumour being spread by mischief-makers,” he added, emphasizing that the Kaduna State Government remains committed to peace and stability.

He assured citizens that security agencies are fully on the ground to ensure the adequate protection of lives and property at all times, while promoting peaceful coexistence among residents.

“The general public is, therefore, enjoined to work hand-in-hand with security agencies by reporting any suspicious activity in their respective areas and to avoid relying on information from unverified sources, in order to prevent any unnecessary panic or disruption,” he advised.

