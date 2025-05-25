Kaduna govt assures citizens of cleaner, safer, sustainable environment

The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, has assured citizens of the state government’s resolve to provide a cleaner, safer, and sustainable environment.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Administration, Alhaji Muazu Umar Maskaawa, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

The statement called for strong synergy between Eco Blue Consultant and independent environmental cleaners to drive Governor Uba Sani’s environmental policy agenda in Kaduna State.

KEPA emphasised the critical need for greater coordination and collaboration between Eco Blue Consultant and independent environmental cleaning contractors to ensure the full implementation and success of His Excellency Governor Uba Sani’s robust environmental policy.

“The Authority notes that the Governor’s environmental policy is a cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda, aimed at creating a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Kaduna State for all citizens.

“In which the key components of this policy include improved waste management systems, increased public awareness on sanitation, enforcement of environmental laws, and promotion of public-private partnerships for environmental services.

Speaking on the need for synergy, the Managing Director of KEPA noted: “The success of Governor Uba Sani’s visionary environmental policy depends on our ability to work together seamlessly.

“Eco Blue Consultant, as a strategic environmental partner, and independent cleaners operating across the 23 LGAs must complement each other’s efforts. KEPA is committed to facilitating dialogue, coordination, and oversight to ensure no duplication, conflict, or gaps in service delivery.

“KEPA is instituting a harmonisation framework that will include: clear definition of roles and operational boundaries, regular joint planning and review meetings, and feedback mechanisms for community input.

“The Authority also calls on all local government councils, community leaders, and residents to support this collaborative model and take ownership of environmental cleanliness as a shared civic duty.

“As Kaduna State continues to position itself as a model for environmental innovation and sustainability in Nigeria, KEPA reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and results-oriented service delivery.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE