The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed cases of the diphtheria disease in some communities in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor disclosed that several reports were made about residents in Takau Ward, Kafanchan A and Kafanchan B wards, exhibiting symptoms listed as difficulty in breathing, high fever, cough, general body weakness, sore throat, and neck swelling.

It said, “upon learning about the unfortunate loss of lives in the affected communities, His Excellency Senator Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State immediately directed the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to send an emergency team to investigate these cases.”

Thus, a preliminary report from the Ministry revealed that the outbreak of diphtheria in Kafanchan had its first recorded case at the beginning of July 2023.

Governor Sani, while commending the health officials for their prompt response to the health emergency, urged them to continue to carry out their tasks diligently to ensure that the disease is contained and subsequently eradicated.

“Actions taken by the Ministry so far include the movement of affected cases to adequately equipped hospitals for proper management, active case searches, contact tracing and intensive community sensitization in all affected communities and surrounding areas.

“In line with these efforts, residents of Kaduna State are advised to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease and protect our communities.

“Residents should ensure that they; wash their hands frequently with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, stay home from work or school if they are sick, stay active and walk every day to boost immunity, report any suspected cases of diphtheria in their surrounding communities, the statement declared.

