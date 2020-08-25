Kaduna government seals off hospital over quackery

Kaduna State Goverment has sealed off Zango lslamic Clinic and Maternity Home who wanted to start a quack nursing school.

This is even as the hospital was said to be operating without a licence.

The hospital located along Zango Road in Tudun Wada kaduna South Local Goverment Area was sealed off on Monday by team from the Ministry of Health, Kaduna State, Health Establishment Committee and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives.

Speaking to the media after the sealing off of the Director Nursing and Midwifery, Kaduna State Ministry of Health,Salihatu Aminu, said there was an advert that went viral on the social media calling for application from interested applicants to be trained as Nurse and Traditional birth attendant within a year.

“Our attention was drawn to the advert on the 20th August 2020 and on the 21st August 2020, we went there but did not find anything that look like a Nursing training school rather a building been used as a clinic.

“Inside the clinic, there are labour rooms, a theatre room, male and female wards, all of which are substandard.”

“The Staff we met on ground were unqualified people parading as Nurses and Doctors.

“We were left with no option but to seal off the premises, ” she said.

Similarly, Secretary National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNW), Christiana Bawa said National headquarters of the Association drew the attention of kaduna State Chapter to the advert, asking how a training of three and five years could be completed in one year.

“We contacted the Ministry of Health and investigation revealed that the there is nothing like a training school at the address on the advert but what they called a clinic.

“There are requirements for the establishment of a Nursing training school so we will ensure that the regulations are adhered to.

“We are here to save the lives of the Zango Community that has been subjected to quack treatment by the owners of the unregistered clinic, ” she added.

The Secretary Private Health Establishment, Aliyu Bala Shehu said the clinic breached the laid down rules and regulations.

Shehu warned residents to desist from patronising unaccredited facilities because the yare death Houses that must be avoided.

