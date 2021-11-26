Kaduna government announce immediate restoration of telecommunication in affected LGAs

The Kaduna State government has announced the immediate restoration of telecommunication in the affected local government areas of the state.

This was announced by the State Commissioner For Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while briefing Journalists on the 26th November 2021.

According to him, “Kaduna State government has contacted the relevant federal government agencies to effect the immediate restoration of telecommunication services which was suspended in some local government areas.

The security agencies have requested that telecommunication be shut down in October among other measures to assist the ongoing operations against armed bandits and other criminals. The security agencies have now notified the govt that telecoms can be restored.”

Continuing, “Along with other measures in the security containment order, the shutdown had helped the security agencies to achieve some results which the security agencies will reel out soon.

The prolonged application of these measures was always out of the question due to the impact on the legitimate activities of citizens and businesses.

Residents are advised that the restoration of telecom services in the affected areas unfold over a few days as the service providers mobilized to power and boast transmission systems accordingly.

The Kaduna Govt regrets the inconveniences residents of the affected areas may have encountered as a result of the shutdown.

The State Government wishes to commend the Sacrifices made by residents while these temporary measures lasted.”

However, Aruwan noted the govt reiterated that other measures announced as part of the security containment orders remained enforced.

He said these includes, the prohibitions of November of motorcycles all over the states, the ban on weekly markets, transportation of Cattle and the prohibitions of sale of fuel in jerricans in specified local government areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Kaduna government announce immediate restoration of telecommunication in affected LGAs. Kaduna government announce immediate restoration of telecommunication in affected LGAs.