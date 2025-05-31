Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, rated high on security, infrastructure, others

Two years into the administration of Governor Uba Sani, his leadership has been rated highly on security, healthcare, infrastructure, and education, among other indices of human development.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna by the Counsellor to Uba Sani on Infrastructure, Samaila Sulaiman, at the weekend.

The statement rated the governor highly on security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, among other indices of human development.

While commemorating two years in office of Governor Sani, the counsellor said the state had witnessed unprecedented transformative progress in virtually all areas of governance.

On security, he stated that over 150 operational vehicles and 500 motorcycles had been provided to security agencies to enhance their prompt response capabilities to kidnapping and other distress calls.

He hailed the administration’s adoption of a non-kinetic approach, such as dialogue and community policing, and the subsequent recruitment and training of over 7,000 personnel for the Kaduna Vigilance Service, saying the methods had gone a long way in achieving the desired results in the fight against insecurity.

“The reopening of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road after several years of closure has helped in ensuring seamless transition of people and goods through that corridor of immense economic importance to our state.

“Road infrastructure across rural and urban areas has been enhanced, leading to the completion of 68 road projects, spanning over 700 km, linking critical areas in both urban and rural parts of the state.

“Sixty-two new secondary schools with 600 new classrooms have been built, and 200 others renovated, according to Sulaiman, which he said had improved learning environments for 200,000 pupils.

He added that the government had to intervene to ensure seamless transition for secondary school leavers from less privileged backgrounds by paying their SSCE final exam fees.

Pension and entitlements of retired workers, which had not been paid by the previous administration, have been settled by Governor Sani, according to Sulaiman.

Institutional strengthening and fiscal transparency were other areas he mentioned where the governor had performed excellently, saying the state under Uba Sani was the first to domesticate the Open Government Partnership Action Plan of 2024 and 2025, institutionalising by such action, citizen input in budgeting via Community Development Charters.

“Human capital investment, which incorporates education and health with the sole aim of making these fundamental needs accessible and affordable to all, has included reducing tuition fees at state-owned tertiary institutions by 40 percent, easing financial burdens and curbing student dropouts.

He said the present administration, in the last two years, had paid special attention to primary healthcare by upgrading 290 primary health centres and remodelling 13 general hospitals, earning the governor an award of excellence as the best in the Northwest region.

“Citizen engagement at the grassroots to sustain participatory governance has gone a long way in rural transformation and paved the way for improved security across the state in the last two years,” he said.

“There is now harmonious coexistence amongst citizens of diverse cultures and different religions courtesy of Governor Sani’s unifying persona, leading to a breath of fresh air across our dear state as people go about their legitimate businesses without the hitherto fear of intimidation from agents of the state.

“Deposed traditional leaders have been reinstated to their thrones in fulfilment of the governor’s campaign pledge that he would govern with fairness and justice.

“Petty traders whose shops were demolished by the previous administration have gotten back their shops so they can earn a livelihood to cater for their families.

“This is a leader with compassion and regard for the interest of his subjects at heart,” he stressed.

