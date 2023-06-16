Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has ordered an investigation into the alleged shooting of 12 individuals, mostly girls and children, in the Sabon Gero community of Chikun Local Government Area.

The incident reportedly occurred during a confrontation between the community and members of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) when the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) attempted to carry out demolitions in the area.

Uwaisu Yunusa, the chairman of the Joint Task Force in the area, shed more light on the incident, stating, “The Vigilantes under Kaduna State Vigilante Service (KADVIS) shot twelve persons while some angry youths were trying to stop KASUPDA from carrying out demolition in the community.”

He expressed confusion as to why KADVIS would target innocent individuals, including young girls and boys, with gunfire, especially considering the previously cordial relationship between the community and KASUPDA and other government agencies.

The wounded victims have been identified as Hasat Magaji, Rukayya Lawal, Hamza Bashir, Aminu Salisu, Rukayya Falallu, Sani Nura, Rahama Yusuf, Zainab Sani, Abdullahi Lawal, Jamilu Idris, Kamilu Muhammad, Baba Bello, and Hafsat Adamu.

Responding promptly, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State expressed deep concern about the incident and directed relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

He emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and stated that the incident contradicts the safety and security objectives of his administration’s manifesto.

The Governor called on all parties involved to remain calm and law-abiding while the investigation is being carried out.

