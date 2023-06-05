Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani, has constituted a ten-man committee to probe activities of the state government parastatals, with a view to reviewing their performance.

The committee, to be chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, will also be assessing the complete records of the Heads of the Parastatals to ascertain their qualifications and experiences.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu remarked that the decision to review the parastatals activities was made in line with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring that government agencies are operating at the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness.

The statement read in part: “The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to review the performance of all state government parastatals.

“This decision was made in line with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring that government agencies are operating at the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness.

“The committee, to be chaired by the Deputy Governor, H.E Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive analysis and appraisal of all state government parastatals to assess their performance, identify areas of improvement, and make recommendations where necessary.

“Other members of the committee are; Sani Liman, Chief of Staff; Habiba Shekarau, ​Head of Service; Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, Senior Advisor-Counsellor; Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, Honorary Advisor, Dr. Salisu S Abubakar, A.B.U Zaria; Mary Olalerin​​-​Office of the Secretary to the State Government; Muhammad Bashir Umar, Permanent Secretary General Services and Bashir Muhammad, Permanent Secretary, Planning and Budget Commission. While Iliya Duniya, Director of Cabinet Affairs is to serve as secretary.

“The Committee has the following terms of reference: (a) Assess the complete records of the Heads of the Parastatals in terms of their qualifications and experience. (b) ​Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the performance of the parastatals based on their functions and make recommendations on each of the Parastatals, and (c) ​Provide any other recommendations that will enhance the proper function of the parastatals.

“The committee is expected to submit its report within three (3)weeks.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE