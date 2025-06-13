Kaduna gov reads riot act to criminal gangs

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has vowed that the state shall not become a haven for criminal gangs and those who threaten the lives and livelihoods of citizens will face the full weight of the law.

The governor said that his administration was resolute in the mission as it will not allow a few misguided individuals to destroy the peace that many have worked hard to build.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, at the inauguration of a Special Task Force on Community Policing and Drug Control on Wednesday, he expressed determination to rid the state of illicit drugs.

“While our security agencies are making commendable progress in defeating insurgents and bandits in our rural areas, we are now witnessing a shift of violence into our urban centres. What we are beginning to experience amounts to a form of urban terrorism and we should not allow it to take root.

“We are not only determined to rid our state of violent crime and drugs, but we are also committed to making our streets, neighborhoods and homes safe for everyone,” she added

Balarabe warned security personnel who will be part of this task force not to allow themselves to be compromised, adding that “this is a sacred duty deserving of full dedication and commitment.”

She said that the fight cannot be won by government alone as “we will liaise with the general public to gain their full cooperation. We will work to provide information that will heighten vigilance and their sense of civic responsibility for us to succeed.’’

The deputy governor advised citizens to report known or suspected hideouts of drug sellers and cartels identify and report syndicates who snatch phones and other valuables.

She also asked the people of Kaduna State to expose buyers and dealers of stolen products because they help to sustain the cycle of crime.

Balarabe further advised the special task force to carry out its duties with honour, diligence and a deep sense of responsibility to the people of Kaduna State.

“Let your actions be guided by the law, by integrity and by the urgent need to safeguard our future,” she added.

