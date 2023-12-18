Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, presented a proposed 2024 budget of N458,271,299,477.66 before the state House of Assembly on Monday.

Tagged “Budget of Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development,” the Governor maintained that out of the total size of the budget of N458.2bn, N318.8bn will be spent on capital expenditure, while the sum of N139.4bn is for recurrent expenditure.

He said this is the first budget of our administration. It is through this budget that we shall move decisively to fulfil the promises we made to the good people of Kaduna State.

“As you are aware, our administration is anchored on seven pillars: (1) safety and security; (2) upgrading of infrastructure; (3) strengthening institutions; (4) trade and investment; (5) agriculture; (6) investment in human capital; and (7) nurturing citizen engagement.

“The central policy thrust of our administration is rural transformation. We are committed to revitalising our rural economies through massive infrastructural development.

“We assumed office at a most challenging time. Our people have been struggling to stay afloat in this harsh economic climate.

“As a government, we have been unrelenting in fashioning and implementing policies, programmes, and projects to bring succour to the poor, underserved, and vulnerable.

“We are determined to reverse the negative development indices of Kaduna State. We are creatively and innovatively addressing the challenges of poverty and youth unemployment. We are prioritising women and youth empowerment.

According to him, our administration places a high premium on human capital development. Consequently, the education and health sectors are receiving priority attention.

“We are determined to revitalise the agricultural sector to create jobs for our teeming youth population and ensure food security in our state.

Thus, to ensure a safe environment for farming and business activities, we have made safety and security our topmost priorities. Our security agencies have made remarkable progress in securing our state despite challenges.

Gov. Sani also said, In line with our commitment to deepening citizen participation in governance, we held a town hall meeting on the 2024–2026 multi-budget on December 12, 2023. At the meeting, our citizens made observations and inputs into the 2024 budget.

“We have incorporated most of the inputs into the budget that I am presenting to this Honourable House.

We are determined to mainstream a process-led and participatory approach to budget-making in Kaduna State.

We are servants of the people and must at all times consult the people in matters that affect their welfare and security.

“Mr Speaker, honourable members, ladies and gentlemen, this budget has been prepared cognizant of the current economic realities in the country.

Removal of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), high inflation, and unification of the exchange rate have made it imperative for sub-national governments to make necessary adjustments in their policy, programme, and project considerations.

States must also adopt fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability through efficiency in the allocation and utilisation of available resources.

