The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has pledged his administration’s maximum support for Franco British International University (FBIU), Kaduna, while commending its founder, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, for his contributions to educational development in Nigeria.

The governor gave the assurance when he received Professor Gwarzo, who is also President of the MAAUN Group of Universities, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Kaduna.

Uba Sani described education as a vital instrument for societal transformation, responsible citizenship and accountable leadership, stressing that investment in the sector was essential for sustainable development.

“Education is a powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. I believe that through education, we can bring development to our people and change their mindsets, including empowering them to hold their leaders accountable,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education, disclosing that the state had consistently allocated 25 per cent of its annual budget to the sector since he assumed office in May 2023.

He also highlighted other interventions, including investments in the accreditation of academic programmes across state-owned tertiary institutions and a reduction of up to 50 per cent in tuition fees to improve access to higher education.

According to him, the measures are aimed at making education more affordable, particularly for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Uba Sani described Franco British International University as one of the leading private universities in Kaduna State and assured its management of continued government support.

“That is why I am investing more efforts in the education sector. I assure you that we will give our maximum support to Franco British International University, which is our own, as well as Maryam Abacha Am

He further stressed the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships in education, expanding learning opportunities and positioning Kaduna State as an attractive destination for higher education investment.

Earlier, Professor Gwarzo expressed appreciation to the governor for his administration’s investment in education and the supportive environment provided for private educational institutions to operate.

He said the visit was to appreciate the governor’s support and acknowledge his role in promoting educational development in the state.

“I am here, Your Excellency, to pay you a courtesy visit and appreciate your support as the father of everybody in Kaduna State. I wish you the very best in your administration and hope you will continue with the good work,” Gwarzo said.

The visit highlights the shared commitment of the Kaduna State Government and private education investors to expanding access to quality education, promoting academic excellence and using education as a driver of socioeconomic development.