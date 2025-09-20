Kaduna: Former SGF Idris’ family in inheritance dispute, as children seek public intervention

A bitter inheritance dispute has broken out in the family of the late former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Saidu Gidado Idris, over properties he left behind.

At the centre of the crisis are seven of his children and their stepmother, who they allege has denied them access to their father’s property and disregarded court orders.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings, one of the late Idris’ sons, Saidu Idris, claimed that since their father’s death in 2017, they have been prevented from entering his Abuja residence to take inventory of his belongings, as prescribed under Islamic law.

“We, the seven siblings from our late mother’s side, have not been allowed into our father’s room to see his Will or property documents. This is contrary to Islamic injunctions. It is clear to us that there is injustice and inhumanity here,” he said.

According to him, an initial court ruling awarded the late SGF’s Aso Drive residence in Abuja and another house at Coronation Crescent in Kaduna to their stepmother.

Dissatisfied, the siblings appealed and secured a judgment granting them some properties of their late father in Zaria.

He further alleged that the court ordered compensation of ₦185 million, but the judgment was not complied with.

The aggrieved siblings said efforts to resolve the matter outside the court also collapsed.

“I contacted a former Nigerian Head of State who involved an Emir to set up a committee. But the committee could not resolve the dispute. They even offered us land along the Kaduna–Zaria road, but we rejected it. Our father had given us properties before he died,” Saidu Idris said.

He added that although the case has since been withdrawn from court, they are now appealing to the public and rights groups to intervene.

“Our father was a just and gentle man. He couldn’t have died without leaving a Will. We believe it is locked in the room we have been denied access to. We want Nigerians to know the truth, because this injustice is painful. We need prayers, sympathy and intervention.”

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the stepmother for her response were unsuccessful.