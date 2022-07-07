Kaduna Dry Port set for Domestic Export Warehouse operation

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) is set to commence operation as Nigeria’s first Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) to promote export of made in Nigeria goods and agricultural produce.

This was disclosed recently by Rotimi Raimi-Hassan, the Port General Manager, at a media parley in Lagos where he said the facility is ready to be launched while listing support infrastructures already put in place for seamless and efficient operation.

According to him, KIDP is set for commissioning to pilot the DEW services as the most equipped facility in Nigeria with modern laboratory to check the quality of exports that would be processed through the dry port.

He added that about 10 trucks are ready for deployment and that KIDP has judiciously utilised the Export Expansion Facility Grant from the Federal Government under the office of the Vice President to achieve hitch-free logistics.

On storage and durability of perishable goods, Raimi-Hassan said a cold room with capacity for 50 tons of cargo has been put in place that could serve as a reefer point to keep export cargoes preserved at the required temperature to meet market demands

The warehouse, according to him, has 4,000 square metres to do aggregation, consolidation and complete packaging of all types of export within the KIDP facility.

He commended the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other government agencies for their support towards the success of the DEW project

“I can tell you that we are ready to make DEW a success and will continue to improve in ensuring that whatever leaves our port meets international standards. Asides being linked to rail, our dry port has installed a weighbridge for accurate weight of cargoes too.

“We are working to bring the full port experience to Kaduna in all ramifications except the berthing of ships. KIDP is equipped with Close Circuit Television (CCTV) for enhanced security and monitoring of all activities within and around the dry port area.

“Arrangements have also been made for exporters to have their cargoes processed for direct shipment. What I mean is that from Kaduna Dry Port, the cargoes are loaded into ships without any stoppage, reexamination or delay on transit. The Federal Government has approved an inter agency arrangement involving all relevant government regulatory and enforcement agencies to implement this.