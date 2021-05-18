Kaduna crisis: Total blackout looms, as labour vows to shut down power installations nationwide from Thursday

A nationwide total blackout is imminent as labour on Tuesday vowed to shut down all electricity installations across the country from midnight on Thursday should the Kaduna State government remains adamant to their demands on the reversal of the sacked workers and payment of their entitlements.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) gave this condition in Kaduna, as some thugs, believed to be sent by the state government, arrived at the NEPA junction venue of the rally at exactly 12.05 when the leadership were addressing the workers.

Speaking, a Deputy President of NLC and General Secretary of Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Jo Ajaero, said the power blackout would go national from Thursday if the situation remains the same and El-Rufai refuses to do the needful.

The entire Kaduna State has been thrown into a total blackout since Sunday, as all electricity installations have been shut down across the state.

The NLC had warned earlier that, if the state government fails to address the issues after the five-day warning strike, workers across the country would join in solidarity and commence a nationwide strike.

According to Ajaero: “They said we are declared wanted and we are on the streets of Kaduna. Let me make this clear, there is a division of power – the executive, the judiciary and the legislative.

“No executive governor can declare anybody wanted. The police can do that, the courts can give the order, but any executive governor that is announcing that doesn’t know his job. There is a separation of powers between the three arms of government, so in furtherance to the illegality being perpetrated by El-Rufai, he declared us wanted.

“It is the power of the police and the court to declare someone wanted. His actions and pronouncement are embedded in illegality. So, we are here, the action is on, the strike is on; but rather than go into the issue of negotiation he has resorted to harassment and intimidation.”

The NUEE scribe added: “Last night, he tried to use force to enter power installation to install power, let me say this under the constitution section 1 and 2 made it clear the supremacy of the constitution. Section 40 gave us freedom of movement, freedom of association as well as freedom to protest and we are not going to violate any law.

“We are going to perform our trade union function to the best of our knowledge. And for your information, power is under the Exclusive List, El-Rufai has no business to say anything about power. The state government is under a concurrent list so everyone should mind his powers.

“Comrades, I want to urge all of you to stay firm, for some of us in the power sector if by tomorrow or next, nothing happens we are ready to escalate it to the whole country. We want to send a message to the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) that if they don’t advise El-Rufai on this issue, they would feel also the power outage.”

The rally commenced as usual from the NLC state secretariat where the workers were earlier addressed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and passed through the secretariat through to the popular NEPA junction along Ahmadu Bello Way, before the thugs arrived in two small buses, jumped down with cudgels to confront the labour leaders.

The thugs arrived barely 20 minutes after Governor El-Rufai and his convoy went by the venue of the protest.

Some workers who tried to confront the thugs while throwing stones were stopped by the labour leaders, while the

detachment of security men, police, civil defence, military men, and road safety officials, who were on the ground approached the thugs and tried to persuade and appeal to them.

While the situation was brought under control, Wabba briefly addressed the workers to end the rally with a promise to use all labour actions available to confront the state government.

According to Wabba: “We said it in the morning. We mentioned the name of the person that was contracted. We mentioned the thugs that will be coming and I told all the security agencies, I called the DSS, I called the police, I told them that this is the credible information we have. We have the clips. This clip was trending since 6 am in the morning.

“They had the meeting in the night and we shared our intelligence with the police and the DSS. We were fully aware and that was why we informed the security agencies because it is the role of the security agencies to provide security cover for any protest.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna streets were still deserted with businesses shut down. Hundreds of okada riders who wanted to join the protest with their motorcycles were not allowed in order not to cause chaos.

